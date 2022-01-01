Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Taco Villa UCSD image

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp taco$4.95
Grilled Shrimp with cabbage grilled pico de gallo and choice of white or chipotle sauce.
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Plate$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, roasted corn, avocado, shredded carrots, creamy lime cilantro aioli and cotija cheese. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Blackened seasoned shrimp, cabbage, lemon aioli, salsa fresca. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Zanzibar Cafe
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
2 grilled or fried shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage shredded cheese and lime
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$7.00
Grilled shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$7.50
Bacon wrapped shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$10.00
More about Public House
Duke’s La Jolla image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Togarashi (spicy) Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Two shrimp tacos, yuzu chili oil, cabbage, maui onions, lemon herb aioli, corn tortillas, fresh tortilla chips & salsa
More about Duke’s La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Carne Asada Burritos

Greek Salad

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Fried Rice

Carne Asada

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston