Shrimp tacos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|Shrimp taco
|$4.95
Grilled Shrimp with cabbage grilled pico de gallo and choice of white or chipotle sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Shrimp Taco Plate
|$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, roasted corn, avocado, shredded carrots, creamy lime cilantro aioli and cotija cheese. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Zanzibar Cafe
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Blackened seasoned shrimp, cabbage, lemon aioli, salsa fresca. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled or fried shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage shredded cheese and lime
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Grilled shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$7.50
Bacon wrapped shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.