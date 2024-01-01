Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Consumer pic

 

Shiku Sushi

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
cut roll
More about Shiku Sushi
Item pic

 

Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel sauce
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Chai Lattes

Veggie Salad

Bean Burritos

Salmon Rolls

Penne

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2429 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston