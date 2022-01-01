Tacos in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants that serve tacos

Bomba Baja Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bomba Baja Tacos$18.00
2 halibut or shrimp, fried or grilled, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans
5 Rolled Tacos image

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Rolled Tacos$5.95
5 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese.
Beef, chicken or potato
*Guacamole is an additional charge
Crunchy Taco$3.95
Choice of beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, cheddar and cotija cheese
Galaxy Cantina & Grill image

TACOS

Galaxy Cantina & Grill

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

Avg 3.6 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3+ Taco Plate
01804613-9e4c-4694-91ae-b0767cde7400 image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Asado Taco$4.50
pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco$4.75
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Street Taco$5.00
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
Fish Taco Plate image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Plate$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$16.95
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Blackened seasoned shrimp, cabbage, lemon aioli, salsa fresca. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$14.00
87cb0902-2b56-450e-8cb6-f9ff8fdc483f image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Rib Eye Taco$5.00
Rib eye steak with guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
Shore Rider image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Shore Rider

2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
3 Street Tacos TO GO$14.99
Mix & Match 3 Tacos...
Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada, Baja Style Fish, Grilled Fish
Fish Tacos image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
Poke Tacos$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Taco Plate
