Tacos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Bomba Baja Tacos
|$18.00
2 halibut or shrimp, fried or grilled, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|5 Rolled Tacos
|$5.95
5 Taquitos topped with cheddar and coitija cheese.
Beef, chicken or potato
*Guacamole is an additional charge
|Crunchy Taco
|$3.95
Choice of beef, chicken or potato with lettuce, cheddar and cotija cheese
TACOS
Galaxy Cantina & Grill
2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|3+ Taco Plate
TACOS
Spitfire Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$4.50
pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla
|Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco
|$4.75
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$5.00
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Breakfast Tacos
|$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Zanzibar Cafe
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Blackened seasoned shrimp, cabbage, lemon aioli, salsa fresca. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Rib Eye Taco
|$5.00
Rib eye steak with guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Shore Rider
2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla
|3 Street Tacos TO GO
|$14.99
Mix & Match 3 Tacos...
Chicken Tinga, Carne Asada, Baja Style Fish, Grilled Fish
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli