Teriyaki bowls in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Teriyaki Bowls
La Jolla restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Shiku Sushi
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$14.00
More about Shiku Sushi
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl
$14.99
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
