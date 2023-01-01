Tiramisu in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Piazza 1909
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|TIRAMISU'
|$12.00
Lady Fingers/Espresso/Marsala
Mascarpone/Cocoa
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Tiramisu
|$7.95
More about Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|tiramisu
|$9.00
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
More about MRKT Space La Jolla -
MRKT Space La Jolla -
2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|TIRAMISU (TOGO)
|$9.00
lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa, whipped cream