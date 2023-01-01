Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TIRAMISU'$12.00
Lady Fingers/Espresso/Marsala
Mascarpone/Cocoa
More about Piazza 1909
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.95
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
Isola Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave

7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)
Takeout
tiramisu$9.00
More about Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$11.00
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space La Jolla -

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TIRAMISU (TOGO)$9.00
lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cocoa, whipped cream
More about MRKT Space La Jolla -
Piatti Restaurant image

 

Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

2182 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
lady fingers, espresso, amaretto, mascarpone, chocolate
More about Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

