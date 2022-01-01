Turkey clubs in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Roasted Turkey Caprese Sandwich$14.50
marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, house aioli, sherry vinaigrette, ciabatta, w/ mixed greens
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sriracha aioli, sourdough bread
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space La Jolla

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$9.00
More about MRKT Space La Jolla

