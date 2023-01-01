Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable soup in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Vegetable Soup
La Jolla restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
No reviews yet
SOUP: Chicken Vegetable (Cup)
$3.75
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Shiku Sushi
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Veggie Udon Soup
$12.00
More about Shiku Sushi
