La Jolla restaurants you'll love

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
|EBP
|$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
|Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet
|$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE
|$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
|COTOLETTA MILANESE
|$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
|FARRO SALAD
|$16.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
|Crispy Salmon
|$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|14" Hallmark
|$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
|Palm Desert Salad
|$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
|Giant Cookie
|$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cove House
8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
|CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
|$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
|CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES
|$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
|CORNBREAD STUFFING
|$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Veggie Bowl
|$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
|Coast Toast
|$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
|Carne Benedict
|$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Papas Loco
|$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
|Breakfast Burritos
|$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
|Brian's Bowl
|$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Baja Bowl with Pollo
|$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Pickle Chips
|$7.95
|Garbage Burger
|$16.95
|1/2 Lb BYO Burger
|$12.95
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
|Code Blue Burger
|$15.50
|La Jolla Plate
|$15.00
NOODLES
Mandarin House
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Orange Chicken
|$16.00
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
|Wor Wonton Soup
|$11.00
House made Pork Won Tons simmered with baby Bok Choi, Mushrooms, Eggs, Shrimp, Chicken and BBQ Pork.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|The Signature
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
|Wheat & Water Burger
|$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|NT Classic Burger
|$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
|Blackened Ahi Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
|10 WIngs
|$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
FRENCH FRIES
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich
|$15.99
Slow Smoked Chopped Brisket, topped with VFM BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Provolone Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
|Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Shredded Pork, VFM 94 BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cole Slaw, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|spaghetti pomodoro
|$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
|rigatoni al ragú
|$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
Public House
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|La Jolla Cove Burger
|$18.00
|Kobe Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
|32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger
|$18.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
|CAT Duck Sugo
|$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
|CAT Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
|CAT Portofino Pasta
|$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
PASTRY
Dripz Coffee
613 Pearl Street, La Jolla
|Honey Cinnamon Latte
|$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
|Rose Latte
|$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
|Poached Chicken Salad
|$18.00
|Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc
|$27.00
|California Blood Orange & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Rueben
|$10.95
Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with
Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy
mustard on toasted corn rye
|The So-Cal Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
|La Jollan Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Foccacia bread
|$3.90
Served with tapenade
|Full Sweet Walnut Salad
|$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
Puesto La Jolla
1026 Wall St, La Jolla
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)