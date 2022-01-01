La Jolla restaurants you'll love

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

Must-try La Jolla restaurants

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods image

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EBP$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
Brioche French Toast$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
Piazza 1909 image

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
COTOLETTA MILANESE$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
FARRO SALAD$16.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Salmon$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Hallmark$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
Palm Desert Salad$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
Giant Cookie$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
Cove House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cove House

8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
CORNBREAD STUFFING$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Bowl$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Carne Benedict$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Loco$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
Breakfast Burritos$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
Brian's Bowl$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Bowl with Pollo$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
Fish Taco Plate$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pickle Chips$7.95
Garbage Burger$16.95
1/2 Lb BYO Burger$12.95
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Code Blue Burger$15.50
La Jolla Plate$15.00
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken$16.00
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
Egg Rolls$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
Wor Wonton Soup$11.00
House made Pork Won Tons simmered with baby Bok Choi, Mushrooms, Eggs, Shrimp, Chicken and BBQ Pork.
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NT Classic Burger$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
Blackened Ahi Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
10 WIngs$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
Valley Farm Market La Jolla image

FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snake River Farms Brisket Sandwich$15.99
Slow Smoked Chopped Brisket, topped with VFM BBQ Sauce, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Provolone Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Shredded Pork, VFM 94 BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cole Slaw, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
Isola Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Isola Pizza Bar

7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
spaghetti pomodoro$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
rigatoni al ragú$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Jolla Cove Burger$18.00
Kobe Wagyu Burger$22.00
32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger$18.00
Catania image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Catania

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.8 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAT Duck Sugo$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
CAT Roasted Cauliflower$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
CAT Portofino Pasta$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
Dripz Coffee image

PASTRY

Dripz Coffee

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
Rose Latte$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
Candor image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Chicken Salad$18.00
Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc$27.00
California Blood Orange & Arugula Salad$14.00
Deli-icious image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rueben$10.95
Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with
Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy
mustard on toasted corn rye
The So-Cal Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
La Jollan Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
Duke’s La Jolla image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Froglanders Froyo Cafe image

 

Froglanders Froyo Cafe

915 Pearl St,Ste A, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foccacia bread$3.90
Served with tapenade
Full Sweet Walnut Salad$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
