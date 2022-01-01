La Jolla Shores restaurants you'll love

La Jolla Shores restaurants
Toast

La Jolla Shores's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Must-try La Jolla Shores restaurants

Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Egg Scramble$13.50
Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast
Seasonal Chopped Salad$13.00
Pomegranate Jewels, Butternut Squash Celery, Avocado, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs$15.00
Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast
Galaxy Cantina & Grill image

TACOS

Galaxy Cantina & Grill

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

Avg 3.6 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Fish$7.00
chile lime crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pico de gallo
Made To Order Guacamole$13.00
served with "el Nopalito" chips
Chicken Enchilada$22.00
choice of red or green sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, cotija, red onion, radish, avocado, cilantro (not served with tortillas)
Shore Rider image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Shore Rider

2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Nachos TO GO$14.99
Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Chile Verde Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, House Chips
SoCal Salad TO GO$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Avocado, Panela Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Soft Drinks TO GO
Please select from the following options.
Dough Momma Pizzeria image

 

Dough Momma Pizzeria

2152 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Whole Pie$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Caesar Salad$13.00
Classic Caesar Salad Paired with Cherry Tomatoes, and Rustic Garlic Parmesan Croutons. Caesar Dressing served on side. Add Chicken Breast or Prosciutto for $5.
16 Wings - One Sauce Per 8 Wings$29.00
If you'd like more than one sauce please select each below. 8 MINIMUM PER SAUCE. Comes with Ranch Dipping Sauce on side.
Barbarella Restaurant image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbarella Restaurant

2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Bolognese$24.00
italian sausage and beef with san marzano tomatoes,
shaved parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil
Pizza Margherita$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, garden basil,
mozzarella cheese (add options for additional)
Chop Salad$20.00
avocado, roasted beets, celery, feta, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado lime dressing
