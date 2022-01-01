La Jolla American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in La Jolla
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
|Crispy Salmon
|$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
More about Cove House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cove House
8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
|$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
|CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES
|$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
|CORNBREAD STUFFING
|$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Veggie Bowl
|$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
|Coast Toast
|$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
|Carne Benedict
|$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
More about The Spot La Jolla
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$7.95
|Garbage Burger
|$16.95
|1/2 Lb BYO Burger
|$12.95
More about The Promiscuous Fork
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
|Code Blue Burger
|$15.50
|La Jolla Plate
|$15.00
More about Wheat & Water
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|The Signature
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
|Wheat & Water Burger
|$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
More about Nautilus Tavern
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|NT Classic Burger
|$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
|Blackened Ahi Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
|10 WIngs
|$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Public House
Public House
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|La Jolla Cove Burger
|$18.00
|Kobe Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
|32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger
|$18.00
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Bernini's Bistro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|Foccacia bread
|$3.90
Served with tapenade
|Full Sweet Walnut Salad
|$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.