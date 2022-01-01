La Jolla American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in La Jolla

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Salmon$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Cove House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cove House

8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
CORNBREAD STUFFING$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
More about Cove House
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Bowl$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Carne Benedict$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pickle Chips$7.95
Garbage Burger$16.95
1/2 Lb BYO Burger$12.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Code Blue Burger$15.50
La Jolla Plate$15.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
More about Wheat & Water
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NT Classic Burger$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
Blackened Ahi Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
10 WIngs$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Nautilus Tavern
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Jolla Cove Burger$18.00
Kobe Wagyu Burger$22.00
32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger$18.00
More about Public House
Duke’s La Jolla image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foccacia bread$3.90
Served with tapenade
Full Sweet Walnut Salad$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
More about Bernini's Bistro

