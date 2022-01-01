La Jolla bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
|Crispy Salmon
|$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Pickle Chips
|$7.95
|Garbage Burger
|$16.95
|1/2 Lb BYO Burger
|$12.95
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|The Signature
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
|Wheat & Water Burger
|$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|NT Classic Burger
|$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
|Blackened Ahi Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
|10 WIngs
|$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|spaghetti pomodoro
|$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
|rigatoni al ragú
|$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
Public House
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|La Jolla Cove Burger
|$18.00
|Kobe Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
|32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger
|$18.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Foccacia bread
|$3.90
Served with tapenade
|Full Sweet Walnut Salad
|$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
Puesto La Jolla
1026 Wall St, La Jolla
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)