La Jolla bars & lounges you'll love

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Salmon$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pickle Chips$7.95
Garbage Burger$16.95
1/2 Lb BYO Burger$12.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
More about Wheat & Water
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NT Classic Burger$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
Blackened Ahi Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
10 WIngs$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Isola Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Isola Pizza Bar

7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
spaghetti pomodoro$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
rigatoni al ragú$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
More about Isola Pizza Bar
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Jolla Cove Burger$18.00
Kobe Wagyu Burger$22.00
32.8433586*N,117.2752878*W Cheese Burger$18.00
More about Public House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foccacia bread$3.90
Served with tapenade
Full Sweet Walnut Salad$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
More about Bernini's Bistro
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
More about Puesto La Jolla

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Fish Tacos

Chopped Salad

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

