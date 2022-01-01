La Jolla breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in La Jolla

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods image

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EBP$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
Brioche French Toast$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
More about Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
Cove House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cove House

8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
CORNBREAD STUFFING$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
More about Cove House
Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Bowl$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Carne Benedict$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Loco$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
Breakfast Burritos$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
Brian's Bowl$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NT Classic Burger$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
Blackened Ahi Sandwich$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
10 WIngs$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about Nautilus Tavern
Catania image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Catania

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.8 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAT Duck Sugo$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
CAT Roasted Cauliflower$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
CAT Portofino Pasta$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
More about Catania
Deli-icious image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rueben$10.95
Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with
Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy
mustard on toasted corn rye
The So-Cal Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
La Jollan Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
More about Deli-icious
Duke’s La Jolla image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Duke’s La Jolla

