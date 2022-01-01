La Jolla breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in La Jolla
PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
|Popular items
|EBP
|$14.00
two eggs ı bacon ı roasted potatoes ı choice of bread
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
cinnamon brioche ı strawberry compote ı balsamic maple
syrup ı vanilla bean whipped cream ı strawberries
|Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet
|$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cove House
8030 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
|$18.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Mushrooms, cream, crispy onions
|CHRISTMAS 4 PACK OF SIDES
|$60.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people. Please select 4 from the list.
|CORNBREAD STUFFING
|$16.00
Each side serves between 4-6 people.
Onions, celery, garlic herbs, jalapeno
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Veggie Bowl
|$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
|Coast Toast
|$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
|Carne Benedict
|$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Papas Loco
|$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
|Breakfast Burritos
|$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
|Brian's Bowl
|$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|NT Classic Burger
|$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
|Blackened Ahi Sandwich
|$18.00
Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries
|10 WIngs
|$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|CAT Duck Sugo
|$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
|CAT Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
|CAT Portofino Pasta
|$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Rueben
|$10.95
Melt in your mouth hot pastrami with
Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and spicy
mustard on toasted corn rye
|The So-Cal Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
|La Jollan Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese