La Jolla cafés you'll love

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Papas Loco$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
Breakfast Burritos$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
Brian's Bowl$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
Dripz Coffee

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
Rose Latte$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
Froglanders Froyo Cafe

915 Pearl St,Ste A, La Jolla

No reviews yet
