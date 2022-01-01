La Jolla cafés you'll love
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Papas Loco
|$13.00
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
|Breakfast Burritos
|$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
|Brian's Bowl
|$14.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
More about Dripz Coffee
PASTRY
Dripz Coffee
613 Pearl Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Honey Cinnamon Latte
|$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
|Rose Latte
|$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.