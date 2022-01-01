La Jolla Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in La Jolla
More about Piazza 1909
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE
|$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
|COTOLETTA MILANESE
|$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
|FARRO SALAD
|$16.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
More about Isola Pizza Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|Popular items
|spaghetti pomodoro
|$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
|rigatoni al ragú
|$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
More about Catania
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|CAT Duck Sugo
|$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
|CAT Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
|CAT Portofino Pasta
|$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
More about Bernini's Bistro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|Foccacia bread
|$3.90
Served with tapenade
|Full Sweet Walnut Salad
|$16.00
field greens, cranberries, apples, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.