La Jolla Mexican restaurants you'll love

Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Baja Bowl with Pollo
|$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
Puesto La Jolla
1026 Wall St, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
|Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)