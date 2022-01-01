La Jolla Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in La Jolla

Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Bowl with Pollo$15.00
Black beans, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, avocado and Pollo Asada. Served with our house made cilantro lime dressing.
Fish Taco Plate$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
More about Puesto La Jolla

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Jolla

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Fish Tacos

Chopped Salad

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Map

More near La Jolla to explore

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston