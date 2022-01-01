La Jolla pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in La Jolla
More about Piazza 1909
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|Popular items
|TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE
|$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
|COTOLETTA MILANESE
|$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
|FARRO SALAD
|$16.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|14" Hallmark
|$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
|Palm Desert Salad
|$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
|Giant Cookie
|$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
More about Wheat & Water
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|The Signature
|$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
|Wheat & Water Burger
|$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
More about Isola Pizza Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Isola Pizza Bar
7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla
|Popular items
|spaghetti pomodoro
|$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
|Carbonara
|$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
|rigatoni al ragú
|$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
More about Catania
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
|Popular items
|CAT Duck Sugo
|$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
|CAT Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
|CAT Portofino Pasta
|$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan