La Jolla pizza restaurants you'll love

Piazza 1909 image

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TAGLIATELLA BOLOGNESESE$22.00
Angus Beef Ragout, 24 mo. Parmigiano Reggiano
COTOLETTA MILANESE$25.00
Free range Chicken Cutlets, Arugula, Cherry, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Potatoes
FARRO SALAD$16.00
Organic Spring Mix, Heirloom Spaghetti Carrots, Green Peas, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pecorino Cheese
More about Piazza 1909
American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Hallmark$21.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
Palm Desert Salad$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
Giant Cookie$8.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature$22.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Wheat & Water Burger$19.00
1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad
More about Wheat & Water
Isola Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Isola Pizza Bar

7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
spaghetti pomodoro$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
rigatoni al ragú$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
More about Isola Pizza Bar
Catania image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Catania

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.8 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAT Duck Sugo$27.00
Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan
CAT Roasted Cauliflower$15.00
Whipped Ricotta, Fresno Chili, Pomegranate, Red Onion & Pistachio (V)
CAT Portofino Pasta$22.00
Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan
More about Catania

