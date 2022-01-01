La Jolla seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in La Jolla
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Veggie Bowl
|$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
|Coast Toast
|$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
|Carne Benedict
|$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese