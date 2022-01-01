La Jolla seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Bowl$14.50
Tomato, Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Feta mixed into Steam Scrambled Eggs on top of Roasted Potatoes
Coast Toast$16.00
Our World Famous French Toast, Soufflé Style, Extra Rich with a Hint of Orange
Carne Benedict$18.00
House made Carne Asada, Smashed Avocado, English Muffin, Cilantro Hollandaise, With 2 Poached Eggs, Served with Side Salad
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Duke’s La Jolla image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Duke’s La Jolla

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Jolla

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Fish Tacos

Chopped Salad

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Map

More near La Jolla to explore

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston