Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Catania

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.8 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAT Apple Salad$16.00
radicchio, arugula, chicory, shaved fennel, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, honey vinaigrette
More about Catania
Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harvest Grape & Apple Salad$14.00
More about Candor

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Shrimp Burritos

Veggie Burritos

Cheesecake

Chilaquiles

Cheese Pizza

Short Ribs

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tostadas

Map

More near La Jolla to explore

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston