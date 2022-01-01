Apple salad in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
La Jolla restaurants that serve apple salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Catania
7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla
Avg 4.8
(1368 reviews)
CAT Apple Salad
$16.00
radicchio, arugula, chicory, shaved fennel, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, honey vinaigrette
More about Catania
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Harvest Grape & Apple Salad
$14.00
More about Candor
