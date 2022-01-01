Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Bread Pudding
La Jolla restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Spot La Jolla
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla
Chicken Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Macaroni Salad
Chicken Pizza
Turkey Burgers
Wontons
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Ravioli
More near La Jolla to explore
La Jolla Shores
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston