Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.95
More about The Spot La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Pizza

Turkey Burgers

Wontons

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Ravioli

Map

More near La Jolla to explore

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston