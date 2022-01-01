Burritos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve burritos
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Buenas Dias Burrito
|$16.50
Carne Asada, Cheddar, Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Brown Rice, Smashed Avocado, Black Beans, Cilantro Pepita Pesto
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Breakfast Burritos
|$13.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|California Burrito Plate
|$18.00
Carne Asada, french fries, jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Veggie Burrito Plate
|$18.00
Roasted corn, cactus, zucchini, sweet potato, mushrooms, kale, bell pepper, black beans, rice, salsa fresca, creama oaxacena, cotija and machengo cheeses,
|Carne Asada Burrito Plate
|$19.00
Grilled steak, salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese and sour cream.
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|VFM California Burrito
|$12.99
Imperial Valley Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Aioli
Deli-icious
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|La Jollan Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, crispy bacon, cream cheese, tomato and onion
|The So-Cal Burrito
|$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato