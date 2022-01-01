Calamari in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve calamari
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$20.00
Fried Domestic Calamari, Baja Wild Shrimp, Zucchini, Artichokes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Calamari & Fries
|$16.00
Breaded calamari served with our in-house marinara sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce covered with blu cheese crumbles topped with a ranch drizzle or Sweet Chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle. Served with a side of french fries
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Spicy Crispy Calamari
|$13.50
Fried calamari tossed in a spicy mango sauce.