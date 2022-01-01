Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve calamari

85a4873e-213e-43cc-be5c-ad4149efc1f1 image

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALAMARI FRITTI$20.00
Fried Domestic Calamari, Baja Wild Shrimp, Zucchini, Artichokes, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
More about Piazza 1909
Calamari & Fries image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari & Fries$16.00
Breaded calamari served with our in-house marinara sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce covered with blu cheese crumbles topped with a ranch drizzle or Sweet Chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle. Served with a side of french fries
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Calamari$13.50
Fried calamari tossed in a spicy mango sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$17.00
More about Public House
Item pic

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko Crusted Calamari$16.50
Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade
More about Duke’s La Jolla

