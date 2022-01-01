Carne asada in La Jolla

Grilled Carne Asada served over Cilantro Lime Rice or a bed of Mixed Greens, choose Mediterranean style or Baja style, Buffalo Style or Hawaiian Style

Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas

Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli

Buffalo Style = Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shredded Carrots, Ranch Dressing and Green Onions

Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

