Cheese fries in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve cheese fries

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bleu Cheese Garlic "Guy's Fries"$7.00
bleu cheese, garlic, parsley, side aioli
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Fries$10.00
More about Candor

