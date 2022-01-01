Chilaquiles in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chilaquiles
PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
|Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet
|$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Veg Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chile Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream
|Carnitas Chilaquiles
|$18.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chile Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream