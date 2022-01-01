Chilaquiles in La Jolla

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods image

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Blazin' Chilaquiles Skillet$16.00
eggs ı corn chips sautéed in salsa roja ı pickled onion ı
feta ı avocado cream ı micro cilantro
More about Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Chilaquiles$15.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chile Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream
Carnitas Chilaquiles$18.00
Steam-Scrambled Eggs, Sautéed Corn Tortilla Chips, Roasted Poblano & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chile Salsa, Smashed Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant

