Crab cakes in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Crab Cakes
La Jolla restaurants that serve crab cakes
Public House
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Maryland Crab Cakes
$24.00
More about Public House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
Avg 4.3
(1151 reviews)
Crab cakes
$16.90
lemon pesto aioli
More about Bernini's Bistro
