Fajitas in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve fajitas

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Carne$21.00
Sautéed steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Portobello$18.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Chicken$19.00
Sautéed chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Surf & Turf Fajitas$17.50
Served with rice, beans and with tortillas. Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, and green bell peppers.
