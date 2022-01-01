Fajitas in La Jolla
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Fajitas Carne
|$21.00
Sautéed steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.
|Fajita Portobello
|$18.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.
|Fajitas Chicken
|$19.00
Sautéed chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in Jose's signature fajita sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca, mexican rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas.