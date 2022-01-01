Fish tacos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Jose's Courtroom
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Nautilus Tavern
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.