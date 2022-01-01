Grilled chicken in La Jolla

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.99
Grilled Chicken served over a bed of mixed greens or Cilantro Lime Rice, choose Mediterranean Style, Baja Style, Buffalo Style or Hawaiian Style
Mediterranean Style = Greek Cucumber Salad with Olives, Feta and Cherry Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Dill Yogurt Sauce and Crispy Chickpeas
Baja Style = Black Bean and Corn Salad, Guacamole, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Buffalo Style = Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shredded Carrots, Ranch Dressing and Green Onions
Hawaiian Style = Topped with Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Fresh Avocado, Pickled Sweet Maui Onions, VFM Teriyaki Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
