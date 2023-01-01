Hot chocolate in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
La Jolla restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
Avg 4.6
(391 reviews)
Mexican Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Milk with Mexican chocolate, topped with whipped cream
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
Avg 4.6
(280 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
