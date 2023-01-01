Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.50
Milk with Mexican chocolate, topped with whipped cream
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Deli-icious image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla

