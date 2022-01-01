Salmon in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve salmon
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Crispy Salmon
|$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
More about The Promiscuous Fork
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
More about Candor
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$21.00
|Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc
|$27.00