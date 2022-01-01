Salmon in La Jolla

Crispy Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Salmon$29.00
w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$14.00
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad$21.00
Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc$27.00
Salmon Alla Griglia image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Griglia$27.90
grilled salmon, honey dijon glaze, butternut squash risotto, asparagus
