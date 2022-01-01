Tacos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Bomba Baja Tacos
|$18.00
2 halibut or shrimp, fried or grilled, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Brockton Villa Restaurant
1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla
|Breakfast Tacos
|$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Fish Taco Plate
|$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
|Rib Eye Taco
|$5.00
Rib eye steak with guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Grilled shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips