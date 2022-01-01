Tacos in La Jolla

Bomba Baja Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bomba Baja Tacos$18.00
2 halibut or shrimp, fried or grilled, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Brockton Villa Restaurant

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (2859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$16.50
(2) Steamed-Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hash Browns, Pico, Feta, Chili Crème Fraiche, Avocado
More about Brockton Villa Restaurant
Fish Taco Plate image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Plate$18.00
Grilled or fried Mahi Mahi served with shredded cabbage, radish slivers and our creamy chipotle sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Jose's Courtroom
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$16.95
More about The Spot La Jolla
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$14.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
87cb0902-2b56-450e-8cb6-f9ff8fdc483f image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Rib Eye Taco$5.00
Rib eye steak with guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Poke Tacos image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poke Tacos$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas from el nopalito, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle salsa, tortilla chips
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
More about Puesto La Jolla

