La Josie

Our award-winning, upscale-casual Mexican restaurant with three agave bars, including one on the rooftop, brings traditional flavors in a modern, yet comfortable atmosphere in Chicago’s West Loop. Since May 2017, Chef/Owner Pepe Barajas has offered creative and thoughtful dishes influenced by all regions of Mexico alongside some of his family's recipes from their home state (and tequila's birthplace), Jalisco, Mexico

740 W Randolph St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)

Popular Items

Trio Al Pastor$19.00
Three Mexico city style, adobo marinated, Trompo roasted Pork tacos, hand pressed tortillas, Chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple, cilantro.
Chips & Salsa (Trio)$11.00
Molcajete - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillo, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VERDE - FRESCA Fresh tomatillos chile serrano, onion , garlic , cilantro , cucumber HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG (gluten free chips available).
Enchiladas Pollo$19.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas, amish oven roasted chicken, choice of Mole Poblano, salsa, Roja, Verde, red onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro.
Contains: dairy .
Tradicional Guacamole$10.00
Fresh avocados, pico de gallo, roasted Serrano, citrus, kosher salt, cilantro, oregano.
Trio Camarón$22.00
Three pan seared - buttered tiger shrimp, hand pressed corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, habanero aioli, avocado, and cilantro.
Contains: shellfish , dairy , egg .
Elote Mexicano$8.00
Elote mexicano steamed corn off the cob, cotija cheese, mayo, chili piquin powder
contains: dairy , egg .
Trio Baja$21.00
beer battered baja striped bass,
agave-chipotle aioli napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo slaw, cilantro
Contains: gluten , fish , egg , spicy .
Trio Asada$24.00
Three char-broiled, cilantro, lime marinated, family recipe seasoning grilled outer skirt steak tacos, hand pressed corn tortillas, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
Chips & Salsa (Single)$4.00
MOLCAJETE - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillos, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VG
FRESCA VERDE- Fresh tomatillos, Serrano chiles, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber. VG
HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG
(gluten free chips available).
Arroz$3.00
tomato sauce rice .
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

740 W Randolph St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map



