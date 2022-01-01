La Josie
Our award-winning, upscale-casual Mexican restaurant with three agave bars, including one on the rooftop, brings traditional flavors in a modern, yet comfortable atmosphere in Chicago’s West Loop. Since May 2017, Chef/Owner Pepe Barajas has offered creative and thoughtful dishes influenced by all regions of Mexico alongside some of his family's recipes from their home state (and tequila's birthplace), Jalisco, Mexico
740 W Randolph St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
740 W Randolph St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dan The Baker
Thank you for your order!
Meli Cafe on Halsted
Come in and enjoy!
Esco
Come in and enjoy!
Sawada Coffee
We look forward to serving you!