Our award-winning, upscale-casual Mexican restaurant with three agave bars, including one on the rooftop, brings traditional flavors in a modern, yet comfortable atmosphere in Chicago’s West Loop. Since May 2017, Chef/Owner Pepe Barajas has offered creative and thoughtful dishes influenced by all regions of Mexico alongside some of his family's recipes from their home state (and tequila's birthplace), Jalisco, Mexico



740 W Randolph St • $$