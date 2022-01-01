Go
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso$9.00
fire roasted chiles, salsa fresca, chipotle
Chips & House Picante$4.00
Blackened Snapper Fish Taco$5.00
sweet cabbage, jalapeno tartar sauce, mango habanero salsa
Churros$8.00
Cinnomon sugar,mexican chocolate sauce,dulce de leche
Guacamole$12.00
jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, lime, red onion, cotija, pepitas
Pork Al Pastor$5.00
pineapple, crema, onion, cilantro
Fried Chicken$5.00
maple aioli, bacon, sautéed kale
Duck Carnitas$6.00
salsa verde, onion, cilantro, pickled veg, duck skin chicharron, lime
Braised Short Rib$20.00
Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, tinga red chile sauce
no modifications
Carne Asada$6.00
cucumber, onion, cilantro, crema, avocado tomatillo salsa, cotija, serrano
Location

Simsbury CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

