La Junta restaurants you'll love

La Junta restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Junta

Must-try La Junta restaurants

THE STEAKHOUSE

27866 Frontage Road, La Junta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Cake$4.50
Slice of New York style cheese cake, topped with cherries and served with whipped cream
Skewered Shrimp$5.99
4 medium skewered shrimp grilled with garlic lemon butter
Stuffed Mushrooms$7.99
Portabello Mushrooms stuffed with bacon, onions, herbs and topped with white cheddar cheese
More about THE STEAKHOUSE
Lewis Bolt & Nut Co. Cafeteria

30105 6th Ave, La Junta

No reviews yet
More about Lewis Bolt & Nut Co. Cafeteria
La Junta Elks Lodge

119 Colorado Ave, La Junta

No reviews yet
More about La Junta Elks Lodge
