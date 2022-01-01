La Kang Thai French

Go
NOODLES

Popular Items

Chicken Sate$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, served with Homemade Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Tomato, Crispy shallot, Cashew nut, Egg
Pad Thai$16.00
Thin rice noodle, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Bean curd, Red onion, Scallion
Pad Cashew Nut$16.00
Sautéed with Pineapple, Onion, Scallion, Cashew nut, Bell pepper, Chili paste sauce, served with Jasmine rice
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Triple Mushroom Spring Roll$8.00
Caramelized Shiitake, Cremini, White Button, Bean threads, served with Homemade Plum sauce
Pad See Aew$16.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Chinese broccoli with Dark soy sauce
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Sautéed with Sweet chili sauce
Red Curry$16.00
Thai basil, Thai eggplants, Haricots verts, Bamboo shoots, Bell peppers, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
190 S Greenwood Ave

Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
