Go
Toast

La Laguna

Come in and enjoy!!

285 e main st • $$

Avg 4.7 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Volcan$2.50
Crispy tostada with melted cheese topped with asada and cilantro and onions
Adobada$2.50
Marinated pork meat with cilantro and onions
3 Michigan Tacos (birria)$12.00
Laguna Roll$15.00
Chicken, Shrimp, and Asada topped with Surimi and Melted Cheese (All Rolls come with a Side of Surimi and our Cole Salad)
Tacos Gobernador$4.25
Shrimp tacos with cheese and our special chipotle sauce
3 Michigan QUESO Tacos (birria)$15.00
Tacos De Camaron Capeados$3.75
Battered shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, cabbage topped with chipotle sauce
Fish Tacos$3.75
Fish Tacos with pico de gallo and cabbage topped with Chipotle sauce
Laguna Tacos$2.50
Laguna Tacos Asada "Steak"
Cali Roll$10.00
Choice of Meat: Chicken, Shrimp, or Asada (All Rolls come with a Side of Surimi and our Cole Salad)
See full menu

Location

285 e main st

Hermiston OR

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacos Y Mas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

*NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sorbenots Coffee

No reviews yet

The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston