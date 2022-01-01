La Laguna
Come in and enjoy!!
285 e main st • $$
Popular Items
Location
285 e main st
Hermiston OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tacos Y Mas
Come in and enjoy!
*NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2
Come in and enjoy!
Sorbenots Coffee
The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!
Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"