La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

Our bold yet balanced flavors satisfy any palate whether you're a fan of Mexican food or just don't know it yet. We offer Authentic Mexican fare for all comfort levels! From the tried and true Taco to the Tripe Menudo stew for the more adventurous! All of our food is made with fresh ingredients using our own family recipes passed down from our Abuelitas!

La Lupita is located in the heart of Olneyville Square in the West side of Providence.
Centrally located, we are easy to get to no matter where you're coming from in RI or MA!

Come enjoy our family-run and family-friendly casual atmosphere. Whether you eat in-house or take it to-go, our bold fresh flavors will leave you planning your next visit!

1950 Westminster Street

Popular Items

Sm. Guacamole & Chips$4.00
Fresh Avocados, Onion, Cilantro, & Lime all mashed together in sweet, delicious harmony. *Available mild or hot
Rice$2.25
Tamal$2.50
Handmade traditional Cornmeal Dough with your choice of Filling, served in the husk
Vegetarian Taco$2.50
Soft Corn tortillas filled with Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese and Avocado
Taco$3.00
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, and either Regular, Extra or Supreme toppings
Vegetarian Burrito$5.00
Soft Flour tortilla packed with Yellow Rice, Whole Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream & Avocado
Quesadilla$3.50
Folded, pan-fried Corn Tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
Burrito - Large$7.50
Soft Flour Tortilla packed with Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream
O. Flautas$4.50
Hand-rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Pulled Chicken then pan-fried and topped with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream (3 per order)
Guacamole$2.00
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

