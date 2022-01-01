La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

Our bold yet balanced flavors satisfy any palate whether you're a fan of Mexican food or just don't know it yet. We offer Authentic Mexican fare for all comfort levels! From the tried and true Taco to the Tripe Menudo stew for the more adventurous! All of our food is made with fresh ingredients using our own family recipes passed down from our Abuelitas!



La Lupita is located in the heart of Olneyville Square in the West side of Providence.

Centrally located, we are easy to get to no matter where you're coming from in RI or MA!



Come enjoy our family-run and family-friendly casual atmosphere. Whether you eat in-house or take it to-go, our bold fresh flavors will leave you planning your next visit!



1950 Westminster Street