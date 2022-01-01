La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
Mexican Restaurant in Berwyn is a family owned and operated serving homemade quality Mexican food since 2004. Featured in Chicago's Best for Mexican comfort food. Our menu is classic, yet progressive. We offer all favorite Mexican food staples, prime meats, seafood and Lupita’s signatures “Pozole”. Additionally, we have daily specials and an extensive vegetarian and vegan dishes.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
6539 CERMAK RD • $$
6539 CERMAK RD
BERWYN IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
