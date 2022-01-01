Go
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

Mexican Restaurant in Berwyn is a family owned and operated serving homemade quality Mexican food since 2004. Featured in Chicago's Best for Mexican comfort food. Our menu is classic, yet progressive. We offer all favorite Mexican food staples, prime meats, seafood and Lupita’s signatures “Pozole”. Additionally, we have daily specials and an extensive vegetarian and vegan dishes.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

6539 CERMAK RD • $$

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortas$12.99
Tortas Gigantes Estilo Lupita
Flautas de Papa$12.99
Vegetarian. Delicious fried potato tacos served with cheese, sour cream, rice, pinto beans, and salad
Enchiladas Platillo Dinner$17.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of cheese or chicken topped with our homemade guajillo or tomatillo sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6539 CERMAK RD

BERWYN IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
