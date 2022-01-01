Go
La Margarita Restaurante

La Margarita Restaurante serves fresh, authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. When margarita, fajita, and taco cravings hit, we’ll always have your fix -- we’ll prepare it all fresh from scratch and serve it up with a smile.

1530 N I H 35

Popular Items

Fajitas for two
Beef sirloin, grilled or smoked chicken or combo.
Chz-Cake Sopapilla$5.95
Carne Asada$21.20
8 oz. fajita sirloin steak, one enchilada, rice & charro beans.
Tacos Al Pastor$10.55
3 pork tacos in corn tortillas filled with cilantro & onions. Served with Jalisco sauce & limes on the side.
Breakfast Taco W/ Meat$3.99
Lunch-Enchilada$9.30
one enchilada (beef, chicken or cheese) with rice & refried beans.
FIsh Tacos$12.10
Flour tortilla filled with fried fish fillet topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese, & our special chipotle mayo. Served with black beans.
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp grilled and served over onions, green & red bell peppers.
Kid Bn/Chz Nachos$5.80
Carnitas Taco ALA$3.50
Location

1530 N I H 35

Round Rock TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
