Go
Toast

La Margarita

La Margarita combines delicious home-style Dominican recipes handed down from generation to generation - made from fresh, all natural ingredients - with fast and friendly service that brings the island to you regardless of how busy your schedule may be.

3321 13th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanada de Carne y Queso$3.50
Beef and mozarella cheese
Empanada de Pollo y Queso$3.50
Chicken and mozarella cheese
Empanada de Queso$3.00
Cheese
Empanada de Carne$3.00
Beef
Cubano$8.00
Pernil, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard, and our signature mojito sauce
Bistec Encebollado$12.00
Onion steak
Carne Guisada$9.00
Beef stew
Empanada de Pollo$3.00
Chicken
Sandwich de Bistec$8.00
Steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and choice of cheese
Pechuga de Pollo$11.00
Chicken breast
See full menu

Location

3321 13th Street

Saint Cloud FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gator's Dockside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jimmy Bear's BBQ

No reviews yet

We Put The South In Your Mouth!

Sidelines Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston