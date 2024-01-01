Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in La Marque

La Marque restaurants
La Marque restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Lago Mar

12930 Crystal View Boulevard, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with signature fries
Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque

4604 Gulf Fwy, La Marque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pineapple
Grilled Chicken Club$11.49
Triple decker with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
