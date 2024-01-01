Grilled chicken in La Marque
La Marque restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Lago Mar
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Lago Mar
12930 Crystal View Boulevard, Texas City
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
served with signature fries
More about Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
4604 Gulf Fwy, La Marque
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
|Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pineapple
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.49
Triple decker with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips