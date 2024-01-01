Tacos in La Marque
La Marque restaurants that serve tacos
More about Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Lago Mar
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Lago Mar
12930 Crystal View Boulevard, Texas City
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, lagoon sauce drizzle served on corn tortillas
More about Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
4604 Gulf Fwy, La Marque
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or grits and picante sauce