La Masa Empanada Bar

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1300 E Brady St • $$

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
Mushroom Truffle Parmesan - (M)$4.00
Shitake, Crimini, and Oyster Mushrooms with White Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese
Jamón Y Queso - (H)$3.00
Pulled Berkshire Ham, cream cheese, mozzarella, aged white cheddar, Gruyere
Black Bean, Chorizo & Cheddar - (BB)$3.00
Black Bean, Local Chorizo & Cheddar
Empanada Trio
3 Empanadas + Jicama Slaw
Argentine Beef - (A)$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
Chicken Tinga - (T)$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
Cheese Curd & Bacon - (CC)$3.00
Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds N' Bacon!
Carnitas Verde - (C)$4.00
Slow cooked marinated pork shoulder, Mexican tomatillo salsa
Thai Chicken Peanut - (TP)$4.00
Grilled chicken, chiles, coconut milk, lime, peanut
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1300 E Brady St

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

