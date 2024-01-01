Go
Main picView gallery

La Matilda Restaurante - 2325 Central Blvd

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2325 Central Blvd

Brownsville, TX 78520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2325 Central Blvd, Brownsville TX 78520

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gorditas Doña Lula - Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
4345 Old Highway 77 Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Brownsville Texas
orange starNo Reviews
1619 East Price Road Brownsville, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Brownsville Texas
orange starNo Reviews
1121 Central Boulevard Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Shenanigans Irish pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 203-Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
2780 N Expressway 77-83 Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Juicin' Alive
orange starNo Reviews
74 S Price Rd. Suite 1 Brownsville, TX 78521
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brownsville

Vermillion Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,250
115 PAREDES LINE RD BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
JuiceUs Brownsville -
orange star4.7 • 407
3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd Ste. A Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 273
1212 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
orange star4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Brownsville

Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Matilda Restaurante - 2325 Central Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston