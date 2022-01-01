Go
La Mensa

530 Livingston Street

Popular Items

Hanger Steak$32.00
with parmesan-herb dusted fries, chimichurri sauce
Lavandino Salad$13.00
mixed greens with gorgonzola dolce, parmesan, poached pears, pecans, fig vinaigrette\t
Chicken Your Way$23.00
parmigiana**, saltimbocca, marsala, piccata or francese. ALL YOUR WAY DISHES EXCEPT PARMIGIANA COME WITH CREAMY POLENTA & MIXED VEGETABLES **COMES WITH SPAGHETTI
Rigatoni Vodka$19.00
with prosciutto, red bell peppers, tomato cream \t
Grilled Salmon$30.00
with farro, sautéed spinach & tomato jam
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Veal Your Way$26.00
parmigiana**, saltimbocca, marsala, piccata or francese. ALL YOUR WAY DISHES EXCEPT PARMIGIANA COME WITH CREAMY POLENTA & MIXED VEGETABLES **COMES WITH SPAGHETTI
Fried Calamari$13.00
flour-dusted calamari & cherry peppers with marinara sauce\t
Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
crumbled sausage, mascarpone, parmesan, fresh herbs, breadcrumbs, marsala
Pappardelle$24.00
hand-made with braised meat ragu\t
530 Livingston Street

Norwood NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
