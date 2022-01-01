La Merenda
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1026 Reviews
$$
125 E National Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
125 E National Ave, Milwaukee WI 53204