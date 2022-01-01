Go
La Merenda image

La Merenda

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1026 Reviews

$$

125 E National Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53204

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Empanadas Vegetarianas$8.00
Savory Fried Pastry stuffed with Local Sweet Potato, Driftless Organics Chili Beans, Local Squash, Grilled Sweet Corn, and Sofrito. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF *Vegan
Butter Chicken$12.00
Prairie Folk Farm Chicken in an Indian Style Curry made with Cream, Ginger, Garlic, and Turmeric topped with Tomato, Cilantro, and Cashews. Served with White Rice
*GF
Truffled Potato Skins$7.00
Fried Local Potato Skins topped with Local Parmesan Cheese and Urbani Truffle Oil
*GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request
La Merenda Salad$9.00
Local Arugula, Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese, Roasted Hazelnuts, and Braised Cherries with Cherry Ginger Vinaigrette on the side.
*GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request
Local Mushroom Risotto$9.00
Risotto made with Chicken Stock, Local Parmesan Cheese, and River Valley Ranch Mushrooms, topped with Gremolata.
*GF *Vegetarian upon request
Sage Squash Gnocchi$12.00
Local Squash Medley with Housemade Squash Gnocchi tossed in a Sage Sherry Cream, topped with Roasted Pecans and Fried Sage.
Beef Empanadas$10.00
Savory Fried Cornmeal Pastry stuffed with House Smoked Grass-Fed Beef, Clock Shadow Creamery Queso Menonita, and Papas Chorreadas. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce
4pc per order *GF
Argentinian Style Beef$19.00
Grilled Wisconsin Meadows Beef Tenderloin over Garlic Mashed Potatoes with House Chimichurri *gf
Tres Leches$6.00
White Cake soaked in a combination of Coconut Milk, Heavy Cream, and Sweetened Condensed Milk with Whipped Cream Frosting topped with fresh Strawberries.
*9" Round ($35) and Half Sheet ($50) cakes available for pre-order; please call 414-389-0125. Minimum 48 hours notice required.
Pad Thai$16.00
Organic grass-fed beef tenderloin, rice noodles and vegetables in a spicy house pad thai sauce with lime, cilantro, and peanuts *GF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee WI 53204

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fat Daddy's
orange starNo Reviews
120 W National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Fluid
orange starNo Reviews
819 S 2nd St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Don's Grocery & Liquor
orange star4.6 • 1151
1100 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Odd Duck Milwaukee
orange star4.7 • 1499
939 S 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

La Merenda

orange star4.5 • 1026 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston