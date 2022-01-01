La Mesa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in La Mesa
More about 58-Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
58-Beach Hut Deli
3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Beach Bikini
|$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about Antica Trattoria
SMOKED SALMON
Antica Trattoria
5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
|Popular items
|Lasagna One Serving
|$22.00
Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese.
|Bruschetta One Serving
|$13.00
Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomate + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo.
|Cavatelli One Serving
|$23.00
Homemade ricotta cavatelli + italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce.
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
|Pork Plate
|$18.00
|Wings