La Mesa bars & lounges you'll love

58-Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

58-Beach Hut Deli

3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Beach Bikini$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about 58-Beach Hut Deli
Antica Trattoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Antica Trattoria

5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa

Avg 4.6 (4309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna One Serving$22.00
Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta One Serving$13.00
Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomate + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo.
Cavatelli One Serving$23.00
Homemade ricotta cavatelli + italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce.
More about Antica Trattoria
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

 

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.00
Pork Plate$18.00
Wings
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Riviera Supper Club

7777 university ave, La Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1848 reviews)
Takeout
More about Riviera Supper Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Mesa

Nachos

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Brisket

Pies

