Brisket in La Mesa

La Mesa restaurants
La Mesa restaurants that serve brisket

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (Brisket)$14.00
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca and chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa and chips.
Loaded Nacho (Brisket)$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips, topped with Brisket, finished with house cheese sauce, green onions, tomato, jalapenos.
Kids Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Served With Fries
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

 

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
1lb Brisket$27.00
Pork and Brisket Plate$24.00
Smoked Brisket Torta$16.00
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House

