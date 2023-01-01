Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carbonara in
La Mesa
/
La Mesa
/
Carbonara
La Mesa restaurants that serve carbonara
Aromi - 7200 Parkway Drive
7200 Parkway Drive, La Mesa
No reviews yet
Rigatoni Carbonara
$22.00
More about Aromi - 7200 Parkway Drive
Little Roma - 5575 Baltimore Dr
5575 Baltimore Dr, La Mesa
No reviews yet
Linguine Carbonara
$19.00
Pancceta, green peas, egg yolk & parmesan
More about Little Roma - 5575 Baltimore Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa
Salmon
Chicken Satay
Sticky Rice
Mac And Cheese
Gnocchi
Rigatoni
Scallops
Yellow Curry
More near La Mesa to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(898 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(898 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1075 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston