Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
La Mesa
/
La Mesa
/
Carrot Cake
La Mesa restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Surf Rider Pizza
8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa
Avg 4.4
(791 reviews)
Carrot Cake Bar
$7.00
More about Surf Rider Pizza
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House
Browse other tasty dishes in La Mesa
Quesadillas
Carne Asada
Stromboli
Calamari
Pudding
Tacos
Chicken Salad
Cake
More near La Mesa to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston